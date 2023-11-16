Ever since CM Punk was fired by AEW over two months ago, a lot of pro wrestling fans have been wondering if he will return to WWE at Survivor Series (Nov. 25), which takes place very close to CM’s hometown of Chicago.

The WWE wrestlers and other talent are also talking all about it. During an interview with BBC Radio Norfolk, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was asked what it would be like to have Punk on SmackDown.

Here is Nick’s response:

“There is a way for him to compete in the WWE”



Norfolk’s Smackdown GM @RealNickAldis has his say on the most talked about pro wrestler in the world - CM Punk.



pic.twitter.com/M3WpOYzRy7 — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) November 16, 2023

“Well, yes I do know Punk, and I have a great deal of admiration for him. A great deal of respect for him. And I respect the fact that no matter what you might think of him, and you don’t necessarily have to agree with every decision he’s made professionally, there’s not many people that have more conviction in this industry than him. And to me, I don’t think you can do anything except admire the hell out of that. He’s built and cultivated a huge fan base. He sells a ton of merchandise. He moves numbers. He sells tickets. He sells merchandise. He puts butts in seats. Call me old-fashioned, but that trumps everything else. There is a way. There is a way for him to compete in the WWE. And I think that if it can be done, I think there’s a way it could be really good business for everybody. And I will wait with bated breath, like everyone else, to see if it happens. But if it does, I’ll be excited to be involved with it.”

Of course, Aldis is a WWE General Manager in kayfabe only; even though he respects Punk and would like to work with him in WWE, Nick doesn’t actually have any say in that decision.

Do you agree with Nick Aldis that CM Punk’s return to WWE could be best for business? Let us know what you think in the comments below, Cagesiders.