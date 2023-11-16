John Cena is hosting a new show where he drives special cars with his celebrity friends

Per Variety, WWE star John Cena is hosting and producing a new talk series for Roku Originals named What Drives You.

When I first saw the name of this new show, I was concerned it might be a compilation of John’s very boring daily motivational posts on social media. Thankfully that’s not the case. Instead, John will be getting in his celebrity friends’ favorite cars as they drive around and have deep conversations:

During these in-depth interviews, the guests will reminisce on the memories associated with their special ride while engaging in both hilarious and deeply personal conversations. “The car you drive and where you drive it can say a lot about who you are, from your personality type to what you value and prioritize the most,” Cena said in a statement. “‘What Drives You’ is all about tapping into this and each guest’s unique connection to their car, and a destination close to their heart, as the crux of a candid and wide-ranging conversation. It’s a great opportunity for me to ride shotgun and learn from some of the world’s most entertaining and inspiring individuals.”

The only thing I can really say is there better be an episode where Cena is a passenger in Conan O’Brien’s incredible 1992 Ford Taurus.

Do you plan to tag along for the ride whenever Cena’s new talk series comes to Roku Originals? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.