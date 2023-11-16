WWE announces first-ever Premium Live Event to be held in France

WWE has somewhat recently decided that holding more of its Premium Live Events (PLE) outside of the continental United States is best for business, and today’s news brings us the latest example of that strategy.

The company announced on social media that Backlash 2024 will be its first-ever PLE in France. The event takes place on Saturday, May 4, at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines. WWE SmackDown on FOX is also coming to the same venue the night before Backlash, on May 3:

This news follows WWE’s other recent announcements of international PLEs in 2024, with Elimination Chamber heading to Australia in February, and Bash in Berlin scheduled for August.

This year’s Backlash event took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico in early May and was a huge success with heavy involvement from hometown hero Bad Bunny. We’ll have to stay tuned to see what stars and surprises WWE comes up with to match that level of success in France for Backlash 2024.

Do you plan to be there in attendance next May for WWE’s first-ever PLE in France? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.