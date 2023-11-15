WWE NXT’s numbers come back to earth

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Nov. 14 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the episode was watched by a total audience of 703,000 and scored a .21 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are well below the previous Tuesday, but that was one of the highest rated shows of the year. They’re also lower than what NXT’s been averaging over the last ten weeks (since Sept. 5, its averaged 781K viewers and a .23 in the demo).

It’s still a nice improvement from the same week in 2022, so the sky certainly isn’t falling. But still... what happened?

The episode didn’t have a particularly loaded card. No disrespect to Xia Li, Alpha Academy or The Brawling Brutes, but it also didn’t promise any big names from the main roster. Dominik Mysterio did show up, but he wasn’t promoted.

Another factor was the return of the NBA. Pro basketball took last Tuesday off for the election, but was back with a full slate of games last night. We don’t have the numbers for the nationally televised games as of this writing, but it seems reasonable some of the 91K who watched NXT on Nov. 7 decided to watch hoops this Tuesday instead.

Next Tuesday is a pre-taped show while a lot of people will getting ready for a long holiday weekend. We’ll see that does. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

