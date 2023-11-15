Baron Corbin made a grave mistake

Baron Corbin has been after the NXT championship since he returned to WWE’s third brand, a pursuit that’s previously put him at odds with Ilja Dragunov.

Shortly after Dragunov won the belt from Carmelo Hayes at No Mercy, Corbin told the Mad Dragon he was coming for it. He then attacked the Russian after his Halloween Havoc rematch with Hayes. Last night (Nov. 14), the Lone Wolf punctuated a night of scheming by taking out the champ when he ran in to stop a post-match beatdown of Wes Lee.

Ilja called it a “grave mistake”, and told Corbin he’d have to live with the consequences in their title match at Deadline.

It gives us the following line-up for Dec. 9’s premium live event in Bridgeport, Connecticut:

• Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT championship • Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD in an Iron Survivor Challenge* • Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD in an Iron Survivor Challenge* * You can find out who won next Tuesday’s Iron Survivor qualifiers in the spoilers for Nov. 21 here .

Let us know what you make of Deadline’s NXT title match in the comments below. And on your way down to there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from last night’s NXT:

