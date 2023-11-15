WWE NXT spoilers for Nov. 21: Women’s title match, Dirty Dom’s next challenger, more!

With next week being Thanksgiving (and Survivor Series) week, WWE freed up the Performance Center crew’s schedule a bit by taping the Nov. 21 episode of NXT after this week’s live one aired on USA.

Several matches were set-up for “next week” on Nov. 14’s show, including the NXT Women’s title match between Lyra Valkyria and Xia Li, and a Noam Dar Heritage Cup defense against Chad Gable. Even though JBL or Jerry Lawler hasn’t announced them yet, we also know there will be Iron Survivor qualifiers.

So let’s see what happened, courtesy of these spoilers from PWInsider...

Xia Li attacked Lyra Valkyria during her entrance, and the champ had to be helped to the back. Insider notes there were no backstage segments shown during the taping, so expect one or more of those to connect the dots between this and the main event.

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofé via pinfall with tandem move on Enofé

Josh Briggs def. Carmelo Hayes in an Iron Survivor qualifier. Hayes was setting up to finish Briggs with Nothing But Net when Lexis King showed up. Melo and King jawed, and when he got back on offense he was lariated out of the air by Briggs. A moonsault off the top secured the upset win.

Wes Lee was out for a promo about wanting the North American title back. Dominik Mysterio interrupted. Insider reports the champ was being booed so loudly it was hard to make him out at times, but Mysterio said his Deadline challenger would be determined by a match on the Nov. 28 episode. This might be a multi-man featuring former North American champions, but wait for confirmation on that.

Blair Davenport def. Thea Hail in an Iron Survivor qualifier, which seemed to bum Jacy Jayne out.

Eddy Thorpe def. Charlie Dempsey, getting the pin in an exchange of roll-ups. Dempsey and his mates Drew Gulak & Myles Borne beat Thorpe down afterwards and posed over him Catch Point-style.

Noam Dar retained the Heritage Cup after his match with Chad Gable went all six rounds with each man securing one pinfall (the title doesn’t change hands on a tie). Gable had Dar in an ankle lock when time ran out in the final round, and the Scottish Supernova tapped after the bell. Post-match hostilities and shenanigans ended with Lash Legend in Otis arms, which she did not like.

Lyra Valyria def. Xia Li via pinfall to retain the NXT Women’s title.

Sound like a good way to spend Thanksgiving Eve Eve?