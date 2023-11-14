Lash Legend, Trick Williams win Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches

The Iron Survivor Challenge is back again at NXT Deadline this year, and qualifying matches are already underway. Dijak and Tiffany Stratton booked their ticket to the men’s and women’s matches, respectively, on last week’s episode of NXT television. This week, Lita booked a pair of matches to determine the next two entrants.

First, Lash Legend defeated Roxanne Perez thanks to a ton of outside interference, from her squadmates in Meta Four to Kiana James showing up just to screw Perez over. This result ensures we will not see a repeat winner from last year.

Later, Trick Williams, freshly reunited with Carmelo Hayes, got past Joe Coffey and Gallus on the way to a pinfall victory to send him to Deadline. There were a couple moments of doubt — notably Hayes seemingly working in his favor but also allowing him to hit with a dive another time — but Williams got the win in the end.

There are still a few weeks until showtime to determine the final entrants in the two matches.

