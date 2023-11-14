The Family win the NXT tag team titles back

WWE loves to incorporate real life events in its television storylines and one way they did that on NXT television this week was to show Andre Chase being under investigation a la Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh. The show opened with Chase U being swarmed by reporters asking questions:

“I am fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation”



It’s been a tough week for @AndreChaseWWE, but can #ChaseU retain their #NXTTagTitles RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT??? pic.twitter.com/NcKdNvk9oJ — WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2023

Then, during the actual match, the student section who normally cheer so hard for their fearless leader, staged a protest and walked out on Chase U:

This obviously distracted Chase and while Duke Hudson made quite a few saves in the match, he wasn’t able to make enough, as Tony D’Angelo & Stacks were able to hit their finish and pin Chase to win back the titles they lost at Halloween Havoc.

It was a short run for Chase U, whose future appears to be in doubt. What role does Jacy Jayne play in all this? We’ll have to wait and see, but she was awfully uncomfortable with those cameras!

