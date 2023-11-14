Logan Paul doesn’t want too much credit for ‘saving Rey Mysterio’s life’ at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States championship at WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia less than two weeks ago. In the time since then, the social media star has received quite a bit of praise for his work in that match, most notably for a spot where Mysterio came off the ropes, was short of Paul and heading straight for the mat and what looked like would be a bad landing on his neck, and Paul caught him just before he hit.

The spot:

Logan Paul saves Rey Mysterio from serious neck injury pic.twitter.com/OeZ2ffMlWe — Wasted (@wasted) November 9, 2023

Quite a few headlines mimicked that exact message, that Paul saved Mysterio’s life. The natural promoter that he is, Paul used that same message to promote the latest episode of his podcast where he commented on the match and the moment in question:

new IMPAULSIVE podcast

Logan Paul Saves Rey Mysterio’s Life, MrBeast Makes Huge Mistake, PRIME Sells $1.2 Billion

watch or break ur neckhttps://t.co/eyiYTr9ib2 pic.twitter.com/6BW3OmMx3U — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 14, 2023

To his credit, though, he doesn’t simply bask in the glow of the effusive praise from the pro wrestling community. In fact, he owns up to the mistake he made in the process that led to his needing to save Mysterio at all (transcription via Wrestle Ops):

“Look, I’m going to come clean, because I’ve seen all these positive headlines right, ‘Logan saves Rey Mysterio’, the Mexican community going crazy, they’re praising me, saying I’m sort of a hero. So I’m like, dang, I’m being recognized for doing something cool. I’ll take it but then I looked at the clip...and upon assessing my performance, while I did think I saved Rey Mysterio, I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move and I think he didn’t clear enough ground for the move, that’s what happened like…I was too far back & he didn’t clear enough ground we both made a mistake and I had to catch him and I wasn’t gonna not catch him. So like truthfully while I like the headlines and I like being gassed up like this, I was just doing my job.”

This guy sure is something, huh? It’s a good thing he’ll be around more, because we need more like him in this industry.