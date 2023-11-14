Xia Li has an NXT Women’s title shot coming up too

Xia Li’s run of knocking people out on Raw has built her up as a threat to Becky Lynch. But The Man isn’t the only Irish lass Li is currently feuding with.

Last Tuesday (Nov. 7) on NXT, Xia interrupted Lyra Valkyria’s first promo since beating Lynch of that brand’s Women’s championship. Security kept them apart when things got heated but one of them paid the price, catching a Li kick to the face and waking up looking at the lights.

That poor security guard was just trying to do his job @XiaWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/85vpwMdlEx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 11, 2023

Then, prior to this week’s Raw (where Xia KO-ed Indi Hartwell and set her sights on a proper match with Bex) NXT posted this video to X/Twitter. In it, Valkyria is going over some tape of Xia with Performance Center coaches Robbie Brookside and Johnny Moss. The champ gets a message from Li to set-up a “Warriors Tea Ceremony” for them on NXT tonight (Nov. 14), but along the way we hear the scouting and strategy session is in advance of a match “next Tuesday”.

If Valkyria is defending her belt against Li on the episode coming our way on Nov. 21, we should have results for it by tomorrow. WWE is taping next week’s NXT along with tonight’s live show to give the team in Orlando time off in advance of Thanksgiving.

Xia worked with the champ on NXT’s “Coconut Loop” house shows last weekend, losing a singles match to Lyra on Friday in Lakeland, Florida before picking up a win teaming with Kiana James against Valkyria & Karmen Petrovic on Saturday night back in Orlando.

Like her chances in either of her big matches next week?