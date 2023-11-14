Rey Mysterio undergoes knee surgery

Santos Escobar’s long-expected heel turn finally came last Friday (Nov. 10) on SmackDown. The second generation luchador didn’t just leave the lWo behind either. He attacked Rey Mysterio, who needed to be helped to the back after Escobar punctuated his assault by drop kicking the steel steps into the ring post with the WWE Hall of Famer’s right leg trapped in between.

It seems that wasn’t just to turn up the heat on one of the blue brand’s newest villains. Based on what Mysterio posted on Facebook today (Nov. 14) from Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, it was probably cover for some work the 48 year old legend needed done on that knee anyway...

Knee surgery was successful @dugasmd1

Now payback on @escobarwwe is on the horizon! Pagarás por los daños #Santos

Rey’s storyline reminder leads us to believe this was more routine clean-up than reconstructive surgery, which hopefully means he’ll be back soon. But that’s just conjecture; we should get actual reports about what the busy Dr. Jeffrey Dugas did for Mysterio soon enough.

In the meantime, we’ll wish him well. Figure he could use all our support, seeing as we know his son won’t be offering any.