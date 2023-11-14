JD McDonagh: ‘Talk your (trash) now’

After coming to Raw following the 2023 WWE Draft, rumors suggested JD McDonagh would be joining Judgment Day. Slowly, McDonagh began hanging around Finn Bálor before disappearing in June and July. He returned by Bálor’s side after SummerSlam, appearing to side against Damian Priest, saying Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase was coming between Bálor and Priest.

Since then, McDonagh has grown to be a reliable aide for Judgment Day, running interference and taking bullets for them, such as McDonagh did on Raw by pushing Priest out of the way and taking a spear from Jey Uso. He has also stood ready to fight alongside Judgment Day in War Games as the squad prepared to battle with Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and World Champion Seth Rollins.

For his sacrifices and dedication, McDonagh was finally welcomed into the group, with Damian Priest opting to act as the welcoming committee, presenting McDonagh with his official team jacket. McDonagh then took to social media to rub it in the face of his haters.

Everyone talk your sh!t now!!



"bRo ThInKs He'S oN tHe TeAm"



JD IS JD ⚖️



https://t.co/RGp71mNluQ — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) November 14, 2023

And so it is. Pinocchio JD McDonagh is a real boy now.

Congratulations, JD. Just don’t blow it at War Games.