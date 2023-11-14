Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley established that the big Scot is on board with The Judgment Day during the main event of Raw last night (Nov. 13). While it hasn’t been announced yet, that almost certainly means McIntyre will join Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh’s side in WarGames at Survivor Series.

That means Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins are a man short on their team for next Saturday’s Match Beyond. Consumers of wrestling rumors have heard that a Superstar returning from injury will likely be the fifth member of Team Babyface, but there’s also been a fair amount of chatter about a free agent coming back to WWE in his hometown to fill that spot. That chatter’s been loud enough we recently got a report the company will announce the former to shut down any expectations about the latter.

After Raw went off the air Monday night, Rhodes wrapped up the show for the live audience. While addressing McIntyre’s involvement with The Judgment Day, Cody offered a “spoiler” — that he & Uso “have friends too”. The tease prompted a chant from the Washington, D.C. crowd. If the aforementioned reports are right, it was the one WWE wanted to hear.

It was “Randy”, not “CM Punk”.

Cody Rhodes after tonight’s #WWERaw Crowd chants Randy Orton pic.twitter.com/XPPoybknGq — Radric (@RadricDavis0) November 14, 2023

If WWE is really worried that CM Punk speculation could take over Allstate Arena on Nov. 25, they should still probably officially introduce Randy Orton for Cody & Jey’s team on next Monday’s go home edition of Raw.

But they also probably like that D.C. responded to the American Nightmare’s hint by calling for The Viper and not The Best in the World.