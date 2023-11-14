Drew McIntyre in Judgment Day: What could it mean beyond Survivor Series?

Drew McIntyre completed his much-anticipated heel turn Monday (Nov. 13) when he helped Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Bálor defeat Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to retain the WWE Tag Team titles on Raw. When it was over, McIntyre shook hands with Rhea Ripley, much to the disgust of The American Nightmare and “Main Event” Jey.

From the looks of it, Drew McIntyre will join Judgment Day at Survivor Series for their War Games match against Rhodes, Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and, according to current rumors, a returning Randy Orton.

But beyond Survivor Series, McIntyre’s position with Judgment Day is unclear. Assuming he’s joined the goth group, McIntyre’s presence makes the stable much more dangerous. And it could have long-term implications for WrestleMania, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.

But first things first. There can be only one alpha male in Judgment Day, which means Damian Priest might be the odd man out moving forward.

On Raw, Priest made the mistake of saying he was the leader of Judgment Day, which did not sit well with his teammates. For months, WWE has been teasing Priest’s separation from the squad. With McIntyre possibly in the fold, the time to split with Priest could come after War Games.

Priest’s potential departure from Judgment Day would likely lead to a showdown with McIntyre. If the Scottish superstar can wrest away the briefcase from Priest in the process, McIntyre could be on the road to redemption just in time for WrestleMania, bringing his story full circle while flipping the WWE Universe on its head.

For months, McIntyre has complained about how the pandemic robbed him of his opportunity to win a world title in front of a packed stadium full of people at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre has also reminded fans and fellow superstars how Solo Sikoa cost him the Undisputed title against Reigns at Clash at the Castle in 2022. Were McIntyre to redeem the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania on Reigns next year in Philadelphia, McIntyre would have finally won the big one in front of spectators while sticking it to the man who robbed him of glory in the United Kingdom.

Armed with backup in the form of Judgment Day, McIntyre would also have a fighting chance against Reigns and his thinning Bloodline, and possibly even Cody Rhodes, should McIntyre cash in during the expected WrestleMania rematch between Reigns and Rhodes.

If that happens, Rhodes will have been robbed of his title dream at WrestleMania for a second straight year. While that would likely upset a lot of fans, history proves that the money is in the good guys chasing the bad guys. So a prolonged feud with McIntyre might make Rhodes’ eventual victory much sweeter, so long as the public can hold out a tad longer.