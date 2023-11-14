Becky Lynch is caught up with Xia Li ahead of Survivor Series

The latest rumors have suggested Becky Lynch could be a member of the babyface women’s team for War Games at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago later this month. I don’t know where she fits in with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi against Damage CTRL but that’s at least the word right now.

Before all that, though, if it happens at all, Lynch has some business to take care of on Monday Night Raw.

Indeed, Lynch confronted Xia Li on this week’s show after Li took her out of the women’s battle royal for a shot at Rhea Ripley’s women’s world championship by attacking her from behind. Li continued her streak of knocking opponents out on this same show, as she forced a stoppage to her match with Indi Hartwell in a similar fashion.

Now, Lynch vs. Li will take place next week and Xia is promising to knock Lynch out once again (via Raw Talk):

“Next week, the only way this ends — I will knock out Becky Lynch.”

Sure.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: