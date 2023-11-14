 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE NXT results, live blog (Nov. 14, 2023): Tag title match

By Claire Elizabeth
Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the Nov. 14 show from the WWE Performance Center: Chase U will defend the NXT Tag Team championship against former champs Tony D’Angelo & Stacks... and maybe we’ll find out what’s going on with Jacy Jayne & Andre Chase in the process.

Alpha Academy will be back as Noam Dar’s guests on The Supernova Sessions, Brawling Brutes are coming for OTM, and Baron Corbin goes one-on-one with Wes Lee.

Plus, we continue down the road to next month’s Deadline premium live event with two Iron Survivor qualifying matches announced by WWE Hall of Famer Lita: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend and Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey! And more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 14

