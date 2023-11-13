Drew McIntyre aligns himself with The Judgment Day

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso challenged Damian Priest & Finn Balor for the WWE tag team titles in the main event of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw this week in Washington D.C. Due to a brawl early in the evening, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh were barred from ringside and even told to leave the building so they couldn’t get involved, ensuring a fair match.

Of course, that’s not what ended up happening, and there was indeed outside involvement.

From none other than Drew McIntyre.

Rhea Ripley has been trying for weeks to recruit McIntyre into The Judgment Day’s ranks. I don’t know if this means he’s officially a member of the group (on a night that McDonagh officially became just that) but at the very least he’s quite clearly aligned himself with them, at least for now. And perhaps the men’s War Games match will be a 5v5, after all.

