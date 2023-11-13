JD McDonagh finally, officially joins The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day had a few issues early on during Monday Night Raw this week, with Damian Priest loudly proclaiming he’s the leader of the group after spending so long saying there is no leader. They managed to avoid any major issues related to said proclamation, however, as Rhea Ripley appointed him the leader at least for the War Games match at Survivor Series and everyone else agreed to it.

Then, another big decision was made, one Priest insisted on being the man to deliver the message for: JD McDonagh officially joined the faction.

As seen on Raw:

Welcome to The Judgment Day, @jd_mcdonagh!

pic.twitter.com/v0jLt1TxVt — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2023

McDonagh has been running around with Judgment Day for a long time now, trying to gain the favor of everyone in the group. He won over Finn Balor nearly instantly, then Ripley and Dominik Mysterio soon followed. Priest was the lone holdout, and they appear to have gotten over the hump there.

JD runs Raw.