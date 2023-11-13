SmackDown’s numbers rebound ahead of Friday’s head-to-head with Collision

After being bumped to cable and airing a pre-taped episode the previous two weeks, WWE SmackDown was back live on FOX for their Nov. 10 episode.
And according to Wrestlenomics, that episode drew a total audience of 2,195,000 with a .57 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic. Both numbers are up from what the previous two off-kilter editions did, but aren’t quite back to the level SmackDown was at for most of the fall.
Chalk it up to being back to normal — but without Roman Reigns and John Cena.
Still, it’s a solid rebound heading into this Friday’s head-to-head match-up with AEW Collision. While you’re bracing yourself for that version of Tribal Warfare, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:
- Nov. 11, 2022 - 2.26 million / .58
- Nov. 18 - 2.23 / .56
- Nov. 25 - 2.17 / .54
- Dec. 2* - 902K / .25
- Dec. 9 - 2.31 million / .57
- Dec. 16 - 2.19 / .52
- Dec. 23 - 2.38 / .55
- Dec. 30 - 2.63 / .64
- Jan. 6, 2023 - 2.26 / .53
- Jan. 13 - 2.33 / .55
- Jan. 20 - 2.26 / .55
- Jan. 27 - 2.54 / .67
- Feb. 3 - 2.38 / .61
- Feb. 10 - 2.47 / .64
- Feb. 17 - 2.38 / .58
- Feb. 24 - 2.41 / .62
- Mar. 3 - 2.45 / .59
- Mar. 10 - 2.32 / .63
- Mar. 17 - 2.26 / .59
- Mar. 24 - 2.22 / .58
- Mar. 31 - 2.49 / .69
- April 7 - 2.47 / .69
- April 14 - 2.27 / .58
- April 21 - 2.18 / .54
- April 28 - 2.47 / .67
- May 5 - 2.06 / .52
- May 12 - 2.15 / .56
- May 19 - 2.13 / .53
- May 26 - 2.16 / .52
- June 2 - 2.56 / .73
- June 9 - 2.28 / .60
- June 16 - 2.43 / .67
- June 23 - 2.35 / .61
- June 30 - 2.51 / .69
- July 7 - 2.56 / .76
- July 14 - 2.31 / .62
- July 21* - 1.23 / .36
- July 28 - 2.32 / .61
- Aug. 4 - 2.25 / .62
- Aug. 11 - 2.1 / .55
- Aug. 18 - 2.09 / .55
- Aug. 25 - 2.65 / .78
- Sept. 1 - 2.44 / .65
- Sept. 8 - 2.09 / .53
- Sept. 15 - 2.57 / .70
- Sept. 22 - 2.23 / .63
- Sept. 29 - 2.30 / .60
- Oct. 6 - 2.32 / .64
- Oct. 13 - 2.42 / .62
- Oct. 20 - 2.25 / .59
- Oct. 28* - 1.15 / .35
- Nov. 3 - 2.12 / .53
- Nov. 10 - 2.2 / .57
* Aired on FS1
For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.
Loading comments...