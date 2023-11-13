 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SmackDown’s numbers rebound ahead of Friday’s head-to-head with Collision

By Sean Rueter
After being bumped to cable and airing a pre-taped episode the previous two weeks, WWE SmackDown was back live on FOX for their Nov. 10 episode.

And according to Wrestlenomics, that episode drew a total audience of 2,195,000 with a .57 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic. Both numbers are up from what the previous two off-kilter editions did, but aren’t quite back to the level SmackDown was at for most of the fall.

Chalk it up to being back to normal — but without Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Still, it’s a solid rebound heading into this Friday’s head-to-head match-up with AEW Collision. While you’re bracing yourself for that version of Tribal Warfare, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

