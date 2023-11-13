WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 13, 2023) from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event scheduled for later this month in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso get another shot at The Judgment Day and the tag team titles, The Miz takes on Ivar in singles action, Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven, Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Indi Hartwell looking for payback in a singles match against Xia Li, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 13