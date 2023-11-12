The next premium live event on the WWE schedule is the Survivor Series showcase set to take place on Sat., Nov. 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois. For the second year in a row, the promotion is built around the return of the War Games matches, one on the men’s side and one on the women’s side.

We’re just under two weeks out from showtime and the card looks like this:

War Games: The Judgment Day vs. Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso & Sami Zayn

One great thing about having so many factions on your roster is they are built for matches like this. Judgment Day will be taking on a list of names they’ve been in the business of over the past few months, including the world heavyweight champion, who Damian Priest has been targeting of late with his Money in the Bank contract.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz

The Miz had already kicked up a feud with GUNTHER on an episode of “Miz TV” but he solidified his status as number one contender with a win in a Fatal 4-Way on Raw.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Stark was one of four women defeated by Ripley in a Fatal 5-Way for the title at Crown Jewel but she bounced back quickly by winning a battle royal on Raw, earning yet another title shot in the process.

Notably, Roman Reigns is not scheduled for this show. There have been rumors that Drew McIntyre could be added to The Judgment Day’s team in the War Games match, and WWE is clearly setting up Damage CTRL vs. a babyface team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and one more.

Like how the card is shaping up?