Lita announces two more Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches for NXT this week

WWE is still doing the thing where Legends from the past get to make their choices for who participates in qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches that will take at the upcoming Deadline event on Sat., Dec. 9, 2023, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Mick Foley revealed the first two, and now it’s Lita’s turn to make a couple matches of her own.

Here’s what she came up with:

“Hey, NXT Universe! WWE Hall of Famer Lita here and I know you have all been waiting on my picks for this week’s Iron Survivor Qualifying matches heading into NXT Deadline. Shawn Michaels has given me the power to do a little matchmaking. In the ring. These are qualifying matches. “Alright, let’s start with the NXT women’s division. So many incredible women to choose from. Since its inception the NXT women’s locker room has been making waves and elevating what it means to be in our business. Every week those NXT women show out and at the top of the list, for me, is Roxanne Perez. Now, can she win it all again? She’s going to have to get past a woman who has everything it takes to make that next big step in her career. And girl? I want to give you that chance — Meta Four’s Lash Legend. I cannot wait to see the contrast in styles and their strategies to see who can come out on top. “And for the men, come on! How do you not select Trick Williams?!? Trick has been on fire and he already knows he has a bullseye on his back. I mean, did ‘Melo attack Trick? Was it Lexis King? I do not know. But what I do know is Trick is in my men’s qualifying match against a guy who is tough as nails, Joe Coffey.”

Those matches take place on NXT TV this week. So far, Dijak and Tiffany Stratton have qualified for the men’s and women’s matches respectively.