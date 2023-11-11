Kevin Owens on commentary was the best part of SmackDown

Corey Graves and his wife Carmella just welcomed a child into this world, so WWE gave him some time off. That meant this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown needed a color commentator and who better than … Kevin Owens?

You damn right.

Owens, as it turns out, is a natural. Not in the sense that he’s a polished color guy or anything like that. No, he’s just naturally entertaining in pretty much anything he chooses — or in this case was told to — do.

He had quite a few memorable moments — I quite liked the shriek of joy when Rey Mysterio’s music hit to start the night off right — but nothing was better than his bringing back the telestrator to break down how he managed to punch both Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in the face at the same time:

(Miss you, Pat McAfee!)

This was fantastic all around, a great use of the telestrator, and an even better use of one of the most talented guys on the roster without a major program to dig into right now.

Well played.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: