Asuka joins Damage CTRL

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Kairi Sane publicly forgive Bayley for taking her out of WWE years ago before acknowledging her as the leader of Damage CTRL. Bianca Belair protested this with a couple of friends with a common enemy in Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

In the main event of the evening, where a trios match was booked between the two sides, we got the big turn:

Asuka, about to receive a tag from Belair, elected to avoid it and spit mist in her face. Then she rejoined her old friend Sane, embraced Sky, and even hugged Bayley to make it as official as it gets — Asuka has joined Damage CTRL.

The heels beat down the babyfaces from there, with Shotzi the only woman who came out to help Belair and Flair. If the good gals can find a fourth, we could very well be looking at the women’s War Games match, folks.

