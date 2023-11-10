Well, it happened.

Santos Escobar finally turned on Rey Mysterio.

Eagle eyed observers witnessed Escobar inadvertently (?) leaving the brass knuckles within Logan Paul’s reach at Crown Jewel, which directly led to Mysterio losing the United States championship. Naturally, that led to questions regarding how the LWO would handle the situation.

As it turned out, Carlito called Escobar out in front of everyone on Friday Night SmackDown this week, telling Mysterio his anger at Paul was misplaced and he should turn his attention to the man who is actually at fault. When Escobar responded poorly, and then allowed Carlito to get jumped by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, it set off a chain of events that ultimately resulted in this:

It seemed wide open for Escobar vs. Mysterio to run a face vs. face program for the U.S. championship but WWE is instead going with a Santos heel turn and Mysterio yet again getting betrayed by someone close to him.

Here we go.

