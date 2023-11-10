CM Punk reacts to Grayson Waller quoting the Pipebomb on social media

We’re definitely not breaking out our “It’s Happening” meme of choice, especially as most of the wrestling media agrees there are no signs a CM Punk return to WWE is imminent. Even as the company continues to weave what can be interpreted as references to Punk into its programming, and fans begin chanting his name in arenas during WWE shows for the first time in years... a reunion seems unlikely, at least at this point.

But if there’s an “It’s Happening?” GIF, this might get us to use that.

After setting up his match for tonight’s SmackDown on Twitter/X, Grayson Waller jumped over to Instagram to post this:

The caption is paraphrasing a line from what’s probably my favorite stanza in CM Punk’s famous 2011 “Pipebomb” promo on Raw:

I’ve grabbed so many of Vincent K. McMahon’s imaginary brass rings that it’s finally dawned on me that they’re just that — they’re completely imaginary. The only thing that’s real is me and the fact that day in and day out, for almost six years, I have proved to everybody in the world that I am the best — on this microphone, in that ring, even at commentary! Nobody can touch me!

What makes this different from other nods WWE Superstars have made in Punk’s direction over the past several weeks? He reacted to this one, liking the post...

... and responding to it with an emoji:

Now, does it mean anything? Probably not. Waller’s very good at stirring things up, and Punk wouldn’t be the first legend who’s reacted to the Australian loudmouth. Maybe Punk just likes Grayson and/or respects his ability to draw attention. This example of that ability almost certainly caught Pepsi Phil’s attention.

But could it mean something? Why not? There are all kinds of way to reintroduce Punk to the modern WWE mix, and a scene with Waller is definitely one WWE would consider.

Let us know how this piece of internet fluff factors into your “CM Punk WWE return” calculus in the comments below, Cagesiders.