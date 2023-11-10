After wrapping up his latest run with WWE at Crown Jewel last Saturday (Nov. 4), John Cena’s stayed in the headlines this week.

In wrestling, that was due to how he put over Solo Sikoa in Saudi Arabia and followed it up with some playful work on his social media. In Hollywood, it was because of Warner Bros Discovery’s decision to shelve Coyote vs. Acme — a hybrid live action/animation film featuring Looney Tunes characters in which Cena played the villain — for a tax write-off even though it’s completed and was well-received by test audiences... and some more playful work on social media that could have been about that, the end of the actor’s strike, finishing up with WWE, or all of the above.

The Coyote vs. Acme news is a bummer, but not unprecedented. WBD CEO David Zaslav did the same thing with a Batgirl movie the company had in the can last year. Here, he’s taking a $30 million tax write-off on the $70-72 million flick rather than release it or sell it to another distributor.

How is our guy John dealing with that news? He probably didn’t have too much time to dwell on it, as this morning (Nov. 10) he revealed he also headed down to Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama this week to have orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Dugas work on his arm.

Cena will be rehabbing that, then at some point having his other arm done:

Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!! — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 10, 2023

Without specifics of what exactly Cena had done (Dugas’ specialties include shoulders and elbows, but that doesn’t really narrow it down much), we can’t even guess at how much long he’ll be sidelined. But he probably wasn’t coming back to WWE soon anyway, and almost certainly not wrestle.

As far as Hollywood goes, we guess he can use any time he would have spent promoting Coyote vs. Acme on physical therapy instead.