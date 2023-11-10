WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 10, 2023) with a live show emanating from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, featuring all the fallout from the Crown Jewel premium live event that went down just this past weekend in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: LA Knight goes one-on-one with Grayson Waller. Carlito vs. Bobby Lashley is also booked on the card.

Nothing else is officially booked for this show, but WWE’s web site does list AJ Styles as one of the wrestlers scheduled to be there. If that’s true, this will be AJ’s return to television after The Bloodline sent him to the hospital in late September.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 10