NXT ratings down again for night two of Halloween Havoc

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Oct. 31 edition of WWE NXT — the second of two weeks worth of Halloween Havoc-branded shows.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the episode was watched by a total audience of 674,000 and scored a .20 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are down from the Tuesday before, and mean NXT closest October with their lowest numbers of the month in each metric.

Part of this can be attributed to airing on Halloween night, when folks can busy with trick ‘r’ treating and other Spooky SZN activities. There was also competition from Game 4 of baseball’s World Series (which had more than eight million viewers and did a 1.72 in the demo for FOX) and an NBA doubleheader on TNT that topped the cable originals chart. The New York Knicks/Cleveland Cavaliers game that aired opposite NXT finished second with a .45 rating and an audience of 1.3 million.

Still, both numbers are above what NXT did on the same week in 2022 — the demo rating significantly so. Night two of Halloween Havoc ‘23 also did a better number with the 18-49 crowd than Halloween Havoc ‘21 did (last year’s was a premium live event), but the latter had more overall viewers.

Next week we’ll see how a regular episode does on a regular, baseball-free Tuesday. Until then, here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.