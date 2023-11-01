 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D-X really wants to get Joel Embiid on a WWE show

By Sean Rueter
2021 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid isn’t just the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, he’s also a pro wrestling fan. More specifically, he’s a D-Generation X fan.

Embiid’s used D-X’s iconic crotch chop as a celebration/taunt during games before — and when someone like Kevin Durant doesn’t like that, he’s used it in other ways, too...

WWE and Triple H are well aware of this, and even joined Embiid for a few pre-game plyoff chops and other fun back a few years back. So when the MVP was fined $35,000 for using the “Suck It” gesture during Philadelphia’s game against Portland last weekend, Hunter made a pitch to bring the big man to WrestleMania 40...

Unfortunately, the Sixers will on the road for games in Memphis & San Antonio during that time. So while Embiid said he’d “love to”, he had to decline (and get in a dig at his bosses with a “No Fun League” hashtag).

But Trips isn’t the only D-X member currently in a position of power at WWE. And NXT headman Shawn Michaels has a more open-ended invitation for Joel...

Seems like only a matter of time before this happens. Interested?

