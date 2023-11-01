D-X really wants to get Joel Embiid on a WWE show

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid isn’t just the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, he’s also a pro wrestling fan. More specifically, he’s a D-Generation X fan.

Embiid’s used D-X’s iconic crotch chop as a celebration/taunt during games before — and when someone like Kevin Durant doesn’t like that, he’s used it in other ways, too...

WWE and Triple H are well aware of this, and even joined Embiid for a few pre-game plyoff chops and other fun back a few years back. So when the MVP was fined $35,000 for using the “Suck It” gesture during Philadelphia’s game against Portland last weekend, Hunter made a pitch to bring the big man to WrestleMania 40...

Hey @JoelEmbiid - I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly... https://t.co/2Ab1w781qU pic.twitter.com/swVCzt5N8E — Triple H (@TripleH) October 31, 2023

Unfortunately, the Sixers will on the road for games in Memphis & San Antonio during that time. So while Embiid said he’d “love to”, he had to decline (and get in a dig at his bosses with a “No Fun League” hashtag).

But Trips isn’t the only D-X member currently in a position of power at WWE. And NXT headman Shawn Michaels has a more open-ended invitation for Joel...

I can’t in good conscience condone this kind of behav….oh never mind!!



Show up at @WWENXT and I promise no fines… I know a guy. https://t.co/JX9LkPqo38 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 1, 2023

Seems like only a matter of time before this happens. Interested?