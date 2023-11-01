Bron Breakker has the best spear in the business

Word is The Creed Brothers may be on their way to the main roster full-time (and if they are, their Tables, Ladders & Scares match with Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza that opened Halloween Havoc night two was one hell of a way to go out). That rumor has folks wondering when some other acts who’ve played high profile roles on NXT for the past couple years will head to Raw or SmackDown themselves. Acts like two-time NXT champion Bron Breakker.

His current storyline with Von Wagner — which will include their third singles match, and first since Breakker “fractured Wagner’s skull” in a no disqualification bout back in September, on next Tuesday’s episode — seems like it could be how they choose to end Bron’s NXT run. But we’ve thought that before.

None of that changes my thesis statement here, though. Whatever brand the second generation star is on, his version of the Spear is top notch. And we got a great example of that on the Oct. 31 NXT when he hit it on Wagner’s friend & manager Mr. Stone to end a brief match that set the stage for Von’s return.

Props to the former Robbie E for knowing just how to take the move for maximum effect, too.

Let us know how you rank Breakker’s Spear, and when you think we might see in on Raw or SmackDown regularly, in the comments below. And on your way down to them, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from Halloween Havoc on All Hallows Eve:

