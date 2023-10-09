Bronson Reed gets the next shot at GUNTHER and the Intercontinental championship

GUNTHER defeated Tommaso Ciampa to retain his Intercontinental championship just one week ago. Immediately after, Ciampa reunited with Johnny Gargano, which means WWE needed to find the next top contender.

They went about doing so on Monday Night Raw this week with a triple threat match. Chad Gable, promising to finish what he started with GUNTHER not long ago, took on Ricochet, despite still being caught up with Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bronson Reed, without distraction and eager to move up the ladder.

The match was a lot of fun, with Ricochet and Gable doing their usual thing, flying all around, but it was Reed’s sheer size and power that won the day. WWE is promoting the upcoming title match as a good old fashioned HOSS FIGHT.

GUNTHER vs. Reed will take place on next week’s episode of Raw in Oklahoma City.

