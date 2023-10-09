Seth Rollins’ next world heavyweight title defense is already set

Seth Rollins was the last man standing at the end of Fastlane this past Saturday night in Indianapolis, slamming the door on his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. As world heavyweight champion, however, it was never going to take long to find his next challenger.

He quite literally found him right after Monday Night Raw went on the air this week.

And it was simple as Drew McIntyre saying he wanted the match.

Indeed, Rollins opened Raw this week to bask in the glory of emerging victorious against Nakamura while hoping for a night to celebrate. He wouldn’t get it, because McIntyre hit the scene to make clear he’s eager for his shot at the title. Rollins, who said he wanted to be a fighting champion, instantly agreed to the match.

That’s all it took.

The two will square up at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event scheduled for Nov. 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

To remind us all that Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank contract is looming large, he threatened a cash-in, one McIntyre put a stop to. The logic there doesn’t hold very well but, hey, what’s important is we know we’re drawing ever nearer to some movement there.