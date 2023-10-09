WWE touts Fastlane as the greatest Fastlane in the history of Fastlanes

Another WWE premium live event, another press release telling us about what a success it was.

You know the drill. Issuing these is sound business practice by WWE. And the information provided is evidence of good things the company’s doing— particularly delivering a product the market wants via smart live event & media distribution strategies. But it’s also mostly saying the seventh Fastlane was bigger than the previous [checks notes] six Fastlanes. You can respect the crafting of marketing spin AND roll your eyes at it (at least I can).

Anyway, here’s the presser, as always presented by Tout:

WWE FASTLANE ® DELIVERS RECORDS FOR VIEWERSHIP, GATE & SPONSORSHIP STAMFORD, Conn., October 9, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Fastlane, which emanated from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, became the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane in company history. The premium live event set new Fastlane records for viewership, gate and sponsorship. Viewership for Fastlane was up 71 percent versus the previous record set in 2021. The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane, up more than 31 percent versus the previous record set in Cleveland in 2016, and became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis. In addition, Fastlane sponsorship revenue was up 60 percent versus the previous record set in 2021.

Bonus trivia for those of us who pay attention to these things for whatever reason: this is the first “PLE success” press release since the TKO merger.