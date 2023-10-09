WWE’s website says Dragon Lee is on the SmackDown roster

When WWE signed Dragon Lee last December, we heard he’d spend some time in NXT but that the goal was to quickly have him on the main roster. After the luchador’s match against Dominik Mysterio on Raw last month was said to impress the people who decide these things, there was talk it might be time for his call-up.

Since then, he wrestled on last week’s SmackDown, defeating Austin Theory. And now it looks like the blue show will be his new home. Over the weekend, observant members of the internet wrestling community noticed Dragon Lee is listed as a member of the SmackDown roster on WWE.com:

His bio has also been updated to reflect the move:

A second-generation Lucha Libre Superstar, Dragon Lee has won championships worldwide with his supreme skills as both a singles competitor and a tag team aficionado. The high-flying and uber-athletic Dragon Lee has earned industry-wide respect with his seamless blend of acrobatics with mat technician skills. The Mexican-born Superstar has ruled every ring that he’s ever graced with his unique and jaw-dropping offense. After proving himself in NXT, Lee descended on SmackDown ready to makes a splash on the blue brand.

Excited to see Dragon Lee get a chance on Friday nights?