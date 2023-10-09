WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 9, 2023) from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring all the fallout from the Fastlane premium live event that went down this past Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso are the new undisputed tag team champions and The Judgment Day has some issues to work out. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez will attempt to get payback on Nia Jax for what happened after the latter’s return. Elsewhere, Kofi Kingston takes on Ivar once again in singles action only this time in a VIKING RULES match, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 9