Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included WWE Fastlane 2023, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy’s recent losing ways continued on this week’s Raw when they dropped a tag team match against Imperium. A backstage segment later in the night showed that Otis and Chad Gable are determined to get revenge on everyone who is cheating to beat them, so there’s at least some hope that the losses are serving a bigger purpose for down the line. At the very least, they have dropped quite a bit of momentum since Gable failed to beat GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship.

Stock Down #2: Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green’s gimmick comes with an inherent understanding that she’s not good enough to hang with many of the other wrestlers on the WWE roster. But there comes a point where an accumulation of losses can even hurt even a character like that. This week’s loss on Raw against Tegan Nox serves as a reminder that the WWE women’s tag team titles are basically presented as a joke.

Stock Down #1: Bobby Lashley & Street Profits

Lashley and the Street Profits have only been aligned for a short while, but their partnership is already a mess.

We know what Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins can do as a babyface act, and it’s pretty good overall. We don’t yet know if their charisma and work in the ring lends itself well to a heel run. It’s important to establish that the attitude changes they have made will lead to better kayfabe results in the ring, but their recent losses to the LWO have undermined that goal.

WWE already teased a breakup between Lashley and the Profits a couple weeks ago due to Bob’s frustration with their failure in the ring. Is there any chance that their latest loss at Fastlane could lead to an actual break up this time, and WWE is abandoning ship?

It also doesn’t help that Bob had a whole lot of ring rust in his return match against Rey Mysterio on SmackDown. It was a rough outing for the All Mighty even though he was booked to win.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Rhea Ripley

Ripley played a dominant role on both Raw and SmackDown this week. She returned to Raw and took the fight to Nia Jax without any hesitation, before getting the rest of The Judgment Day in line. Later in the week on SmackDown, she essentially asserted herself as an equal to Roman Reigns while dealing with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline, giving off the impression of an overlord boss type character who is not to be messed with.

Stock Up #2: LA Knight

LA Knight got the big endorsement from John Cena at Fastlane as they teamed up to beat The Bloodline. Cena was the one who got beat up the whole match so that LA could make the hot tag and clean house. Michael Cole reiterated the Knight is currently the hottest star in WWE, and it would appear that he’s in line to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title.

Stock Up #1: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Rhodes and Uso won the undisputed tag team titles at Fastlane. This result opens the door for Cody and Jey to work a lot more SmackDown episodes and perhaps mix it up with The Bloodline for either WarGames next month or next year’s road to WrestleMania, if their reign lasts long enough. Live audiences are hot for these two, so it wouldn’t be surprising if WWE keeps them as featured players on both Raw and SmackDown for many months to come.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?