When the actor’s strike ends, John Cena is gone from WWE again

It’s been awfully nice having John Cena in WWE on a regular basis of late, as he’s been showing up week in and week out and the product on television has been much better off for it. He’s still scheduled for shows all the way through Crown Jewel early next month.

But there is one thing that is absolutely going to take him away just as soon as it’s resolved, and that’s the SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike.

As he said when asked about it at the Fastlane post-show press conference:

“They do (call me back and away from WWE). And I’ve made it perfectly clear you can’t do both because of the liability insurance. If I were to try to juggle both that would be incredibly selfish because I’d put a lot of people in the movie business out of work if something happened to me. So, yes. I stopped a project in the middle of it, I can’t even talk about the project because of the strike we’re in, but we’re in the middle of it. So as soon as we get back to work, we’ll go back to work. But I don’t control any of that. I’m crossing my fingers and hope we can find a resolve that everybody’s happy with. For right now, I think this is the best way I feel I can help, to come back home to my family (in WWE).”

The actor’s strike is nearing the three month mark and the Los Angeles Times reports that after the first week of negotiations “the sides aren’t yet close to a deal.” Talks, however, will resume on Monday.

So, for now, it’s not an issue and Cena will be right back on WWE television doing what he does best.