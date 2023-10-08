Pat McAfee showed up at Fastlane to pitch WrestleMania in Indianapolis

Remember back in July when WWE took Money in the Bank across the pond to the United Kingdom and John Cena made a surprise appearance to pitch the company holding WrestleMania in London?

Something similar happened at Fastlane last night (Oct. 7, 2023) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana:

“We all know it when we see it, as members of the WWE Universe. The WWE will come to a town and the crowd won’t appreciate the fact that the WWE is there. The crowd stinks, they have no energy, they have no juice — that’s not Indianapolis, Indiana. I think Indianapolis, Indiana has deserved a WrestleMania.”

Pat McAfee, former Indianapolis Colts punter who makes his home in the area, made a surprise return to say he wants WWE to bring WrestleMania to Indianapolis. It’s not quite the same as Cena campaigning for London, considering it’s rare that WWE holds premium live events overseas, let alone the big one. Indianapolis, meanwhile, has already hosted a WrestleMania, having done so back in 1992 at the Hoosier Dome.

Still, it made for a cool moment with McAfee.