WWE has put a bow tie around its Fastlane premium live event from Indianapolis, Indiana, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) with Seth Rollins holding strong as the Last Man Standing in his battle with Shinsuke Nakamura over the world heavyweight championship.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured LA Knight teaming up with John Cena to take down The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso, Bayley making sure Iyo Sky is still women’s champion after a tough triple threat against Charlotte Flair and Asuka, Carlito return to help the LWO take down The Suit Profits, and Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes win the tag team titles from The Judgment Day.

