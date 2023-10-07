 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Fastlane 2023 live streaming post-show press conference

By Geno Mrosko
As has become the standard, WWE will hold a post-show press conference following tonight’s (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) Fastlane premium live event at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be joined by “a collection of Superstars” to break down the big show.

The event saw Seth Rollins as the Last Man Standing in his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura over the world heavyweight championship, John Cena & LA Knight take care of business against Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline, Carlito make a surprise return as the MYSTERY PARTNER alongside Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar for their victory over The Suit Profits, Bayley come up huge with a women’s title saving assist for Iyo Sky in her triple threat battle with Charlotte Flair and Asuka, and the team of Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso shocking The Judgment Day by taking the tag team titles off Finn Balor & Damian Priest.

