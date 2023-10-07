On Friday Night SmackDown this week, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were taken out by Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits. Neither could get cleared to wrestle in tonight’s (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) planned six-man tag team match at Fastlane at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana alongside Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. What to do about this?

Mysterio said he was going to make a call, and they left it wide open from there. Who doesn’t love a MYSTERY PARTNER angle?

Then it came time to get to business and, well, Mysterio and Escobar went it alone in a 2-v-3 situation. They played it like they were simply going to go ahead at a disadvantage and maybe no one was coming to help them at all.

That, of course, was never going to be the case. Sure enough, Carlito’s music hit as Rey was looking for a tag and he came in like a house afire, the ring clearing out, and Carlito finished it off by hitting a backstabber on Montez Ford to score the pinfall.

The LWO have found themselves a pretty COOL partner #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/NevZObGMDT — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023

This sure looks like a proper return, as opposed to the fun guest spot at Backlash.

