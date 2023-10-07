 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE Fastlane results: Seth Rollins is the Last Man Standing

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

Although it’s never really felt like we’ve ever been all that close to Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Seth Rollins to win the world heavyweight championship, the two have persisted with their feud all the way through the main event of Fastlane tonight (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. There, they got together for a Last Man Standing match, one that promised to bring an end to their issue once and for all.

You know what that means — furniture!

Later, Nakamura spit red mist all up in the champion’s face before dumping him backwards for a big bump through the announcer’s table. That got a nine count. Later still, he got him back in the ring and put him through another table. That, too, got a nine count.

It wasn’t until they fought out into the crowd where Rollins found an edge to take the control he needed. It was his turn to slam Nakamura through a table, and this time he managed to beat the count to his feet.

But Shinsuke did not.

Sing his song.

Get complete Fastlane results and coverage of the entire card right here.

In This Stream

WWE Fastlane 2023 live streaming results, recaps, reactions, videos, more!

View all 11 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats