Although it’s never really felt like we’ve ever been all that close to Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Seth Rollins to win the world heavyweight championship, the two have persisted with their feud all the way through the main event of Fastlane tonight (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. There, they got together for a Last Man Standing match, one that promised to bring an end to their issue once and for all.

You know what that means — furniture!

Later, Nakamura spit red mist all up in the champion’s face before dumping him backwards for a big bump through the announcer’s table. That got a nine count. Later still, he got him back in the ring and put him through another table. That, too, got a nine count.

It wasn’t until they fought out into the crowd where Rollins found an edge to take the control he needed. It was his turn to slam Nakamura through a table, and this time he managed to beat the count to his feet.

But Shinsuke did not.

Sing his song.

