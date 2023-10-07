John Cena was standing in the ring and the fans were chanting for LA Knight.

That’s how we started things off — after Pat McAfee made a surprise appearance to introduce them — for their tag team match against Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline at tonight’s (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) Fastlane premium live event from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Then, the match, your standard tag team affair, was entirely built around Cena selling to set up the hot tag to Knight.

Man oh man, what a world we live in.

With everybody saying...

By the end of it, Knight was hitting a superplex onto Jimmy so that Cena could deliver the Five-Knuckle Shuffle and Knight could follow up with Blunt Force Trauma. That was enough to get the pinfall and the victory.

And Paul Heyman called Roman Reigns.

Cena tried to hit the endorsement for Knight after the fact, but LA refused, instead opting to raise Cena’s hand in a show of respect for “The Greatest of All Time.”

All smiles on the babyface side of things.

