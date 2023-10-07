Iyo Sky was none too pleased when Bayley accepted a challenge on her behalf for a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka for the women’s championship at tonight’s (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) Fastlane premium live event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Come showtime, Sky was telling Bayley to stay away because she had a plan.

Bayley, you might have already guessed, did not stay away.

In fact, she threw Sky back into the ring just to get hit with a big boot from Flair. It didn’t cost her, however, thanks to Flair kicking out of Asuka’s attempt to take advantage. Bayley, despite Sky’s displeasure, remained outside and distracted the referee at just the right time, when Asuka was tapping to Flair.

Which would have given her a 15th title reign.

It never happened, though, because Sky came off the top rope with the moonsault on Flair while she was still in the Figure Eight.

