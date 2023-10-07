WWE got its Fastlane premium live event kicked off tonight (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with The Judgment Day defending the undisputed tag team titles against Main Event Jey Uso and the man responsible for bringing him to Monday Night Raw, former rival Cody Rhodes.

It wouldn’t be a Judgment Day match without Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio getting involved and, sure enough, they hit the scene late in this one to give Finn Balor and Damian Priest an edge. JD McDonagh also showed up, only he made a mistake and laid out Priest.

It opened the door just enough.

Jey and Cody singled out Balor just after and wouldn’t you know it, Rhodes pinned Balor after the Cross Rhodes. Jey’s redemption tour now includes a run with the tag team titles alongside “The American Nightmare.”

AND NEWWWWWWWW!



Jey Uso and @CodyRhodes are the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions!#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/gGenl3M0hF — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023

How about that?

And what a way to open the evening.

Get complete Fastlane results and coverage of the entire card right here.