WWE takes over Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana tonight (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) for its Fastlane pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring John Cena and LA Knight teaming up for the first time to take on The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Elsewhere, The Judgment Day put the undisputed tag team titles on the line against the team of Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso. Iyo Sky will defend the women’s championship in a triple threat match opposite both Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will take his feud over the world heavyweight championship with Shinsuke Nakamura to the next level when they square off in a Last Man Standing match. Finally, Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar will have a mystery partner for their battle against Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits. It’s possible a late match will be added but that’s all just before showtime. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!