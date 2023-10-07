WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on this evening (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) with its Fastlane showcase, emanating from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The event will get rolling at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:

World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline

Women’s Championship : Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka Undisputed Tag Team Championship : The Judgment Day (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso LWO & Mystery Partner vs. The Suit Profits

Enjoy the show!