WWE Fastlane is going down tonight (Sat. Oct. 7, 2023) from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, starting at 8 pm ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).
CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of Fastlane below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.
Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show, visit our open thread here.
WWE FASTLANE QUICK RESULTS
- World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline
- Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
- Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
- LWO & Mystery Partner vs. The Suit Profits