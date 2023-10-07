WWE Fastlane is going down tonight (Sat. Oct. 7, 2023) from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, starting at 8 pm ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of Fastlane below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show, visit our open thread here.

WWE FASTLANE QUICK RESULTS

World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline

Women’s Championship : Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka Undisputed Tag Team Championship : The Judgment Day (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso LWO & Mystery Partner vs. The Suit Profits

WWE FASTLANE LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE