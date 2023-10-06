WWE adds intrigue to Fastlane six-man tag match

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley took out Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro en route to Lashley defeating Rey Mysterio in a singles match. This was significant because the LWO tag team is no longer cleared to wrestle at Fastlane, where a six-man tag against The Suit Profits is scheduled.

So how are they going to make it work?

INTRIGUE!

The most obvious speculation is that the LWO will call on an old friend who helped them out at Backlash back in May, a man we’ve been waiting to see in WWE ever since that night in Puerto Rico, none other than Carlito. That would certainly make for an even more exciting match, with all due respect to the wildly talented duo who were taken out in the aforementioned injury angle.

From the sounds of it, we’ll be waiting to find out all the way up until just before the match.

Any more excited now?